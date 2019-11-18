ALTON - Amy Rivera, a nationally-known speaker, lymphedema advocate, and educator, will speak at OSF St. Clare's Hospital Physician Office Building, Auditorium A, at 815 E. 5th St., Alton, from noon to 1 p.m.

She is also a patient with lymphedema and a motivational speaker. Her teenage daughter also has the disease.

Rivera has many inspiring stories to share with patients, friends, family and caregivers of people who have lymphedema.

Lymphedema causes chronic swelling due to trauma or blockage in the lymph nodes which makes it difficult for the lymphatic fluid to drain properly. Left untreated, this disease can cause decreased functionality in the affected extremity, pose an increased risk for infections, cause disability and even, in the most extreme cases, be fatal.

Date: Thursday, November 21

Time: Noon – 1 p.m.

Where: OSF St. Clare's Hospital Physician Office Building | Auditorium A

815 E. 5th, Alton