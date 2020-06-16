EDWARDSVILLE - Amy Maher, the Republican nominee for Circuit Judge, today announced her support of a program being instituted by the Madison County Veterans Assistance Commission to better train and prepare law enforcement to deal with veterans suffering from PTSD.

“The National Center for PTSD estimates that 11 to 20 percent of all veterans from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom suffer from PTSD in any given month” stated Maher. “At these epidemic levels, we owe it to both the veterans and our hard-working, over-stressed law enforcement professionals to provide the best resources possible. I think this program, does just that.”

Maher has a great deal of experience in training of law enforcement. She currently serves as a member of the Illinois Coroner Training Board, which oversees training for Coroners and Medical Examiners statewide. As a long- time animal rescue volunteer she has coordinated and led numerous training for legal professionals in dealing with animal cruelty statutes. As a former Assistant State’s Attorney, she led many pieces of training, especially in the area of issues relating to crimes against children and domestic violence.

“This is a good program intended to prevent the escalation of law enforcement encounters with veterans in crisis, helping keep veterans and first responders safe,” stated Maher. “If elected, I would look forward to working with the Veterans Assistance Commission on instituting this program on a county-wide basis.”

Maher is a life- long resident of Madison County.

