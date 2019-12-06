WORDEN - Longtime Madison County Prosecutor Amy Maher has announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for Resident Circuit Judge in Madison County.

Madison County Circuit Judge David Hylla recently made an announcement he will retire for his Madison County Circuit Judge post and that triggered Maher's decision.

Upon graduating from Notre Dame Law School, Maher served a one-year term as a clerk for a felony trial court judge in Anchorage, Alaska. Maher then began serving the people of Madison County as an Assistant State’s Attorney, remaining in that position for 23 years. She handled every type of case but was well known for her vigorous prosecution of cases involving child abuse and animal cruelty.

Since 2013 Maher has worked for Catholic Charities, most recently as Director of Operations. Under her leadership, Catholic Charities has helped low-income families receive the legal support they need through Catholic Charities’ free legal services program.

“Amy Maher brings a unique combination of compassion and toughness to this race,” said Congressman John Shimkus, who has agreed to serve as her campaign chairman.

State Senator Jason Plummer added, “Amy is an extremely ethical, honest, and decent person. Her track record of service and her reputation as a very principled community leader make Amy exactly the kind of judge we need in Madison County.”

Maher’s grandfather, The Honorable Michael M. Kinney, was a well-respected jurist in Madison County from the mid-1950’s to his retirement in 1972. She is a native of Alton, and a life-long resident of Madison County. She and her husband, Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Smith, reside in rural Madison County with a variety of rescued animals.

“I am currently circulating petitions to get on the ballot as a Republican candidate for Circuit Judge in Madison and Bond Counties, she said. “After serving 23 years as an Assistant State’s Attorney, I was blessed with the opportunity to work with the most amazing group of people at Catholic Charities, providing free legal services and meeting the basic needs of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“I will remain in that position through the campaign. Although I have long been active in politics, I have never seriously considered seeking office myself, until now. I have spent my career in service to the people of Madison County and Central Illinois. I will bring a new perspective to the court. Having worked as a prosecutor, legal aid attorney, and non-profit administrator, I understand the concept of justice, tempered with mercy.”

