EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois – Amy Gabriel, candidate for Madison County Circuit Clerk, has been endorsed by AFSCME, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

With members in hundreds of different occupations, AFSCME advocates for fairness in the workplace, excellence in public services, and opportunities for all working families. In Madison County, the majority of the deputy clerks who work in the Circuit Clerk’s office belong to the AFSCME union.

“Not only from a union standpoint, but also from a professional, practical, and public view, Amy Gabriel stands above her opponent on every level,” said AFSCME Local 799 President Cathi Gitchoff. All aspects of what happens in the Courthouse rely on a Circuit Clerk team who can confidently manage the Court’s business, from keeping official records and collecting fees to processing summons and coordinating dockets. Circuit Clerks must also continually review law, technology, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance and consistency. The Circuit Clerk serves multiple constituencies: citizens, judges, the State’s Attorney, the County Board, law enforcement, social service agencies, witnesses, jurors, and the broader community.

“The Circuit Clerk touches every aspect of all legal proceedings,” added Greg Faulkner, Vice President of AFSCME Local 799. “As an experienced, successful attorney, Amy is in the unique position to use her experience, knowledge, and know-how to lead the office. AFSCME is proud to support Amy Gabriel as Madison County’s next Circuit Clerk.”

Gabriel has practiced law for more than 20 years in both civil and criminal courtrooms in Madison County, as well as throughout Illinois and Missouri. A majority of her career was spent serving Madison County as a prosecutor at the State’s Attorney’s Office with a focus on cases involving child abuse and neglect.

“I am honored to have earned the endorsement and support of AFSCME,” said Gabriel. “I look forward to working for each citizen of Madison County as Circuit Clerk. I will be proud to stand alongside and support the AFSCME-member deputy clerks as we ensure the Courthouse is run efficiently, equitably, and in ways that benefit the entire community.”

About Amy Gabriel: Amy Gabriel is an attorney and community advocate who has dedicated 20+ years to securing justice for the most vulnerable among us. Amy has served as a prosecutor for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, an attorney with the Gori Law Firm, and a Board Member for the Child Advocacy Center, among other community roles. Amy is ready to serve all of Madison County as its next Circuit Clerk and will apply her deep and broad knowledge of the law to ensure an efficient, fair, and accessible justice system that works for all.

