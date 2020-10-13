ALTON - Amy Elik, State Representative candidate for the 111th District, has earned three congressional endorsements, further boosting her campaign to represent the Metro East. Congressman John Shimkus (Illinois 15), Mike Bost (Illinois 12) and Rodney Davis (Illinois 13) endorsed Amy Elik today, praising her values, drive to reduce wasteful spending, and passion to fight corruption in Springfield, and encourage voters to support her in November’s election.

"I have spent my whole career fighting for affordable and guaranteed healthcare for seniors,” said Congressman John Shimkus. “Because of that, I am furious when I see these blatant false attacks against Amy Elik. I know Amy Elik and I know her values. She will go to Springfield and fight this type of corruption. As a CPA, she will vote to cut taxes and will be able to root out wasteful spending. Amy Elik is exactly the kind of person the Riverbend area needs in Springfield. Don't listen to the lies. Vote for the candidate that is truly pro-life and a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. Vote for Amy Elik.”

Elik’s pro-life and pro-second amendment values have been cornerstones of her campaign, and she has vowed to defend and advance those values in the Illinois House. For Congressman Mike Bost, it’s those attributes that make her the best candidate to represent the Metro East.

“Amy Elik understands Southern Illinois values,” said Bost. “She is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and a lifelong defender of the unborn. As a CPA and Foster Township Trustee, she realizes the importance of lowering taxes and balancing budgets. Join me in supporting Amy Elik for State Representative in the 111th District.”

With twenty-five years of experience as a CPA, Amy is committed to fighting the chronic overspending that has become the norm for the Democrat Majority in Springfield. Beyond pinpointing areas of waste in government, Elik is also primed to root out corruption in the statehouse, which is why Congressman Rodney Davis believes she will be the best advocate for the 111th.

"Amy Elik has the experience we need to be a strong fighter for our local communities,” said Davis. “As a Foster Township trustee, Amy reduced property taxes and as a Certified Public Accountant, she knows how to root out wasteful government spending and fraud. Join me in supporting Amy Elik for State Representative of the 111th District to bring our shared values to Springfield."

Elik has also been endorsed by Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser, National Federation of Independent Business, Associated Builders and Contractors, and the Chicago Tribune.

Local Congressmen Endorse Lisa Ciampoli for State Representative

COLLINSVILLE - Republican candidate for State Representative, Lisa Ciampoli (R-112th) has earned the endorsement of three area congressmen: John Shimkus (Illinois 15), Mike Bost (Illinois 12) and Rodney Davis (Illinois 13). The three congressional leaders touted Ciampoli’s pro-business mindset and her ability to advocate for the Metro East community, given her proven track record of cutting property taxes as a member of the Collinsville City Council and Madison County Board.

Congressman John Shimkus encourages voters to vote for Ciampoli on November 3rd. "I am urging you to vote for my friend and fellow Collinsville resident, Lisa Ciampoli,” said Shimkus. “I have known Lisa for years and am proud of her record of cutting property taxes and being a staunch advocate for our communities.”

Shimkus praised Ciampoli’s work experience as a unique asset in the state legislature. “I think Lisa's background as a nurse anesthetist will bring a practical approach to health care issues in Springfield and I know she will continue to be a voice against all corruption,” he continued. “I lost my Mom recently but I know how much Kathy Shimkus thought of Lisa Ciampoli and I know she's joining me in saying - vote for Lisa.”

For Congressman Mike Bost, Lisa’s experience in local government and passion to fight corruption in Springfield earned his support. "Lisa Ciampoli has a strong record when it comes to cutting property taxes and decreasing the size of government from her time serving her local community,” said Bost. “I know Lisa will be a strong advocate in Springfield for the Metro East fighting corruption, high taxes, and wasteful spending. Join me in supporting Lisa Ciampoli for State Representative."

In addition to providing much needed property tax relief, Congressman Rodney Davis believes that Ciampoli’s pro-business mentality will be essential for economic growth in the Metro East. "Lisa Ciampoli is a long-time champion of the Metro East as a member of the Collinsville City Council and Madison County Board, where she led the fight to cut property taxes. As State Representative, Lisa will stand up to corruption, fight for tax relief, and make sure our small businesses have the support needed to thrive right here in Illinois. I hope you'll join me in supporting Lisa Ciampoli for State Representative in the 112th District."

Lisa Ciampoli thanked the three congressmen for their endorsement. “I am honored to have the support of our three area congressmen,” Ciampoli said. “They are proven fighters for the Metro East in Washington and I’m ready to do my part to join the fight for our families and communities in Springfield.”

