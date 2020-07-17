ALTON - Amy Elik, candidate for State Representative in the 111th District, demanded ethics reforms and called on her opponent, Rep. Monica Bristow, to address rampant corruption and sexual harassment allegations in state government at a press conference on Tuesday.



Watch Elik’s full remarks here





Amid investigations, indictments, arrests, allegations of pay-to-play and even a rape cover-up, Speaker Michael Madigan has stalled or stopped over a dozen pieces of reform legislation introduced by House Republican members. And yet, Rep. Monica Bristow continues to support Madigan as Speaker.



“I’m running for State Representative because our families deserve ethical leadership,” said Amy Elik. “My opponent, Monica Bristow, has stood by in silence while women are sexually harassed and even when sexual assault is covered up. As State Representative, I will fight to ban legislators from lobbying and close loopholes on conflicts of interest. Voters deserve a fighter who will deliver the long-overdue ethics reforms in Illinois.”



Amy is a CPA who also serves as a Foster Township Trustee and previously served as a school board member with St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton. She is a champion of our Second Amendment rights and lifelong defender of the unborn. Amy and her husband, Don, are proud parents of two children.



The 111th is a Metro East district in Illinois that contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

