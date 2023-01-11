SPRINGFIELD - Today State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) was officially sworn in for a second term as the State Representative for District 111 in the 103rd General Assembly. Elik was reelected in the 2022 General Election.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of the 111th district for trusting me to serve them for a second term,” said Rep. Elik. “I am also truly thankful to those who sent me their prayers and well wishes during my first term. That support did not go unnoticed.”

“In my next term as a State Representative, I plan to continue my work finding ways to make Illinois a better place to live. Families across the state have felt the effects of poor Democrat legislation, and I will work tirelessly to ensure that everyone can be proud to call this great state their home.

It is an honor to have the privilege of representing the 111th district again, and I look forward to getting to work!”

The 111th District now contains part or all of Alton, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, South Roxana, Bethalto, Rosewood Heights, Godfrey, Hartford, Pontoon Beach, Granite City, Maryville, and Glen Carbon.

If you have an issue concerning state government or need any assistance, you may contact State Representative Amy Elik by visiting RepElik.com or contact her district office at 618-433-8046.

