ALTON - A’myiah Pittman was crowned Miss Jewel of Distinction at the Alton Section National Council of Negro Women Inc. Debutante Ball.

The event was held this past Saturday, July 23, 2022. Anya Robinson was chosen as First Runner-Up and Kyla Gerhardt was chosen Second-Runner-Up. In addition to being crowned Miss Jewel of Distinction, Pittman won the Talent Contest as well as awards for Leadership and Community Service. Kaliyah Newby received the Miss Congeniality award. E'Niya Fields was also a Debutante participant.

Bonnie Fox, a member of the Alton Section National Council of Negro Women Inc. Debutante Ball committee and a spokesperson, said: “The Debutante Ball is the flagship event for the Alton Section of NCNW. This is a biennial event; the first Ball was held in the 1980s and was chaired by the late Alice Ann Martin. In keeping with the Mission in part "to harness the power of Black and other minority women to ensure access to and full participation in the social-economic-political systems which impact upon the quality of life for all persons.”

Fox said the participants are encouraged to love themselves and their communities through participating in community service.

“The camaraderie between these ladies was exciting and genuine leading them to select who they see as Miss Congeniality. The Alton Section Ball committee has started planning for the 2024 Ball.”

