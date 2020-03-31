O’Fallon, IL – Giving blood is critical to ensure an adequate supply to meet patient needs during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, April 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in MVRBC’s mobile donor bus which will be parked in the hospital’s parking lot at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon, IL.

“In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we’re taking extra precautions to keep our donors safe and healthy,” said Denise Mosley, donor relations consultant for MVRBC. “If you aren’t feeling well, have recently been tested for COVID-19, or have been in contact with someone being tested for COVID-19, we ask that you kindly reschedule your appointment for a later date. To reschedule, please call 800-747-5401 or text 999-777 to find out when you will be eligible to give again.”

All donors MUST make an appointment, no walk-ins. To schedule a donation time, call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or log on to www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. A photo ID is required to participate, and it is encouraged that all donors get a good night’s sleep and eat a sustaining meal and hydrate well before donating.

St. Elizabeth’s Laboratory Director Justin Cox said, “Blood donors are needed now more than ever to keep an adequate blood supply available for the patients we serve. We invite our colleagues and the public to give if they can.”

A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All person’s age 17 and up (or 16 with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. A full list of donor eligibility guidelines may be found at http://www.bloodcenter.org/donate-blood/donating-blood/donor-eligibility.aspx.

