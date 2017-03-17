AMH wishes best to Kathy Strasser after 50 years of nursing
March 17, 2017 2:41 PM
ALTON - Kathy Strasser retired March 17 as the Occupational Health Nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Kathy has been a nurse for 50 years and had two different stints at AMH. She has been the Occ Health nurse for 10 years and is being succeeded in that role by Cynthia Bryant.
