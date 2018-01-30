AMH wins "Souper Saturday"
ALTON - Chef Earl Nicholson, along with Brenda Cason of Morrison’s Food and Nutrition Services at Alton Memorial Hospital, won the “Souper Saturday” competition held Jan. 27 by the Upper Alton Association at Senior Services Plus in Alton.
Chef Earl’s ‘Cajun Trilogy’ was one of 11 soups entered in the competition, which was a fund raiser for the Association.