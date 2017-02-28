ALTON – The Alton Memorial Hospital Heart Walk team is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Wood River VFW Hall, 231 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the American Heart Association’s 2017 Heart Walk.

Soda will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Absolutely no beverages can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of up to 10 people. To reserve your table, call Mary Mulrean at 618-463-7345 or e-mail mary.mulrean@bjc.org. Checks should be made payable to the American Heart Association.

