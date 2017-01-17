Second Monday of Each Month Beginning in February

Alton Memorial Hospital is starting a pulmonary support group for patients with breathing issues.

The group, called “Make Every Breath Count,” will meet on the first Monday of each month (starting in February) from 11 a.m.-noon in Room G-252 on the ground floor of the hospital’s Olin Wing. The room is the second door on the right after you come in the Olin Wing entrance, across the hall from the Family Care Pharmacy.

The group strives to offer both peer and professional support and education. It is facilitated by Penny Krause (BSRT RRT RPFT AE-C), and coordinated by the respiratory therapists of Alton Memorial Hospital.

Participating in a support group may have a positive impact on your health by offering you an opportunity to connect with others who are facing similar experiences, obtain practical information, and to receive support.

Patients, caregivers, family and friends — can come together to learn about their condition and available treatments from experts in the field, learn to make better decisions regarding their care, express their thoughts and feelings with people who understand, learn from each other and support each other in living well.

For more information or to register for the free support group, call 800-392-0936.

