ALTON - In the wake of Ryan O’Reilly scoring two goals in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-2 win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Alton Memorial Hospital has an autographed O’Reilly No. 90 jersey available in a raffle to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Tickets for a chance to win the jersey are $1 each, six tickets for $5, 15 tickets for $10, and the more you spend, the more tickets you will get. To get your tickets, contact Dave Whaley in Public Relations at AMH by calling 618-433-7947 or emailing david.whaley@bjc.org. Dave will also be selling the tickets near the AMH café entrance during lunch hours several days between now and June 14.

Tickets will be available up to and including during the Riverbend Relay For Life, to be held from 6-10:45 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Public Schools Stadium in Alton. The winning ticket will be drawn near the end of the Relay For Life.

O’Reilly’s signature is near the bottom of the left side of the “0” and the jersey includes a stamp of authenticity from Auction Merchandise Source in Chesterfield, Mo.

