ALTON, IL – In an effort to provide more access to support for dementia caregivers, the Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Senior Renewal is offering “The Savvy Caregiver -- Train the Trainer” on Wednesday, March 27. The program will be from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the third floor of the AMH Smith Wing.

Greg Kyrouac, from Southern Illinois University’s School of Medicine, will lead the program along with Senior Renewal staff. Seating is limited, so call Senior Renewal today at 618-463-7895 to reserve your space.

Article continues after sponsor message

Family caregivers occupy a critical place in the health care system for persons with Alzheimer’s and other dementing diseases. In fact, they are the center of the system. It is the care they provide that keeps the person in the community for as long as possible.

The Savvy Caregiver program is a training program for caregivers that guides them by providing the knowledge, skills and necessary attitude that it takes to be able to do this difficult work. It also guides each caregiver in devising strategies to be successful at caregiving and to go through the experience with as much reward and as little distress as possible.

More like this: