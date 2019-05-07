ALTON, IL – Frederick Monroe still tears up when he thinks about the day he received some great news.

“When we got it, both of us cried, kind of like now, but it kept us in the house,” said Monroe. “It was a huge relief. We were able to stay in the house and pay off some of the utilities.”

The relief that Frederick and his wife, Victoria, felt came from Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation’s Extra Mile Fund, which provides financial support for patients who have lost income due to cancer, so they can focus on treatment, healing and recovery.

Toni Brummett, a Radiation Oncology nurse at Alton Memorial’s Cancer Care Center, told Monroe about the Extra Mile Fund and encouraged him to complete the application for assistance.

The Navy veteran was insured when he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, but then he lost mobility in his hand and was unable to work. His insurance lapsed, so he applied for disability and Social Security, but there was a five-month gap before assistance kicked in. During that time, friends, family and the Extra Mile Fund helped to keep a roof over the Monroes’ heads.

Once the Monroes were financially stable, they wanted to give back, so they gave two gifts to the Extra Mile Fund.

“It was nice of them to help us,” Monroe said. “We just figured we would pay it forward and help another person or family.”

The Monroes are forever grateful for the care they received from members of the Radiation Oncology department at AMH.

“I tell people from our area that they can get great care right here at home,” Monroe said. “Dr. (Gregory) Vlacich and his team are invested in finding a cure and to help you get your life back on track.”

Note: Alton Memorial Hospital is now a member of the Siteman Cancer Network. Membership in the Siteman network strengthens and further expands Alton Memorial’s connection as a member of BJC HealthCare to the nationally renowned cancer center based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

