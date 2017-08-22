AMH employees take glimpse of solar eclipse on lunch hour Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - A few dozen Alton Memorial employees went outside during the lunch hour to take a look at the solar eclipse visible in the region. Article continues after sponsor message Angie Henry (left), the manager of AMH Surgical Services, along with Carla Christopher from Surgical Services. Behind them is Ryan Pirtle of AMH Emergency Preparedness. Ryan had an allotment of the eclipse viewing glasses that he was giving to people as they came and left at the hospital main entrance. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending