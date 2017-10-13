AMH employee of the month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Congratulations to Heather (Nikie) Cummines of Alton Memorial Hospital's Medical Care Unit, third from left in blue, who is the October winner of the AMH Employee Recognition Award. Her co-workers say that “Nikie provides excellent care to her patients. She is kind, respectful, and has a positive attitude. She develops a wonderful rapport with patients. We love her can-do attitude and her beautiful smile. Nikie has been here at AMH for at least 10 years and kudos to her are long overdue.” Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending