ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital recently asked employees to donate items for the annual Service to the Armed Forces Women Warriors Baby Shower, to be held June 22 at Jefferson Barracks.

Almost 200 items were collected in less than two weeks. Left to right, Heidi Noel of AMH Surgical Services, volunteer Donna Richie and Surgical Services manager Cathy Wagner (herself a U.S. Navy veteran) with all of the items. The baby shower is conducted by the American Red Cross in conjunction with SAF, and is for 75 military members of enlisted ranks E-1 to E-5 (Active, Guard, Reserve); military spouses; or women veterans receiving care through the St. Louis VA Medical Center. These women fall below the median income in the region. AMH extends thanks to all the employees who donated.

