ALTON - The AMH White Cross Auxiliary has a mission to replace all of the hospital's old wheelchairs with newer Staxi wheelchairs. A mail-in fundraiser this summer led to four sponsors donating $1,200 each for a chair, which will feature the sponsor’s name on the back.

The Auxiliary is offering an opportunity until the end of the year to sponsor a wheelchair. The cost until the end of the year is $1,200, but the cost will be going up in 2023. The Auxiliary would love to get 10 more by the end of 2022. Chairs can be purchased as sponsorships for your business or organization, or perhaps in memory of a loved one.

If anyone is interested in participating, please contact Meg Dorris at 618-530-7006 or Irene McLaughlin at 618-530-8589.

Sixteen of the chairs were purchased by the Auxiliary in 2019. The chairs are much easier to use than a standard wheelchair, with a handle that needs to be squeezed to make the wheelchairs move forward, and then let go to stop. The arms can be lifted and moved out of the way to make it easier for patients to get into the chair from the side, if needed. The footrests can be moved up and down but are non-removable.

Standing behind the Staxi chairs recently purchased with sponsorships are left to right, White Cross Auxiliary president Meg Dorris; Tish Preston-Stubbs; Patty Rotermund, David Knowles and Tristan Jordan of Best Western; and Sherri Henson of Alton MultiSpecialists. Preston-Stubbs, the Loading Dock, Best Western and AMS are the four sponsors so far.

