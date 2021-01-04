The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis is working to assist those individuals affected by the apartment fire today (Friday, Jan. 1) in the 7000 block of Nottingham Avenue in St. Louis. Our disaster response team is in contact with the apartment management to ensure everyone who needs assistance is reached.

Resources provided by the Red Cross following disasters such as home fires include immediate assistance for emergency needs such as lodging, food and clothing.

Individuals needing assistance from Red Cross following a disaster such as a home fire, tornado, flood or other disaster, may visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

