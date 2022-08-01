ST. LOUIS— The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis is opening a shelter in East St. Louis for individuals impacted by flooding this week.

The shelter opened today, Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m. at Mason Clark Middle School, 5510 State St., East St. Louis, IL 62203. The shelter is available to anyone displaced from their home from the floods.

A shelter also remains open at James Eagan Center, 1 James J Eagan Drive, Florissant, MO 63033. Anyone needing a place during the day or overnight may stop in for water, snacks, food and to get information.

Items to bring to a shelter include clothing for a few days, bedding, toiletries, essential medication, and items for your children.

For shelter information, visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Distribution of emergency supplies

The Red Cross is providing flood cleaning supplies to include clean up kits (5 gallon buckets with cleaning cloths, brushes and other items), rakes, shovels, gloves, trash bags and plastic containers.

Flood clean up supplies will be in St. Louis County at two locations this weekend:

Saturday, July 30: St, Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: St. Louis Galleria, 1276-1422 St. Louis Galleria St., Richmond Heights, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Flood clean up supplies will also be provided to three locations in St. Louis City:

Urban League Headquarters (midtown) 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd

Lexington School (North City) - 5030 Lexington

2723 McCausland (South City )

Mobile distribution of flood clean up supplies will also be provided in East St. Louis on Saturday, July 30 near the Red Cross shelter (Mason Clark Middle School, 5510 State St., East St. Louis).

Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) to open next week

The Red Cross is partnering with other local and state disaster assistance organizations to open multi-agency resource centers next week for those impacted by recent flooding. These centers (MARCs) are “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding.

Tuesday, August 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Unit 500, Wentzville, MO 63385

Wednesday, August 3, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, Florissant, MO 63031

Centennial Commons (gymnasium), August 4, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 7210 Olive Blvd., University City, MO 63130

Additional locations will be announced soon.

Representatives from state government, non-profit and religious-affiliated disaster relief organizations will be on hand.

Individuals and families applying for assistance are required to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.

How to help:

During and after disasters, cash donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org. Individuals can also sign up to become a volunteer for future disaster at www.redcross.org/volunteer.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

