ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross Dr. Charles Blood Program Committee and the Sickle Cell Association of St. Louis are hosting a blood drive in loving memory of Ronicia Otey this Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prince Hall Masons, 4525 Olive, in St. Louis.

Ronicia battled sickle cell issues her entire life before she died last September at the age of 29.

