ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Right now, the American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.

Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Convalescent plasma is plasma that is collected from patients who have recovered from an infection and have antibodies that might help fight that infection – in this case, those who have fully recovered from COVID-19. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to three patients recover from the virus.

"As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the American Red Cross now has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma – a type of blood donation collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 containing antibodies that might help patients who are actively fighting the virus," said Joe Zydlo, external communications manager biomedical field marketing and communications for American Red Cross Blood Services in St. Louis. "Since April, thousands of COVID-19 survivors have given convalescent plasma, enabling the Red Cross to collect and distribute over 20,000 lifesaving convalescent plasma products nationwide, including 450 in Missouri and 660 in Illinois."

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong amid Pandemic

Though this summer may feel different than summers past, one thing remains constant: The need for blood donations to help save lives. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!

Blood donation safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Illinois

Macoupin

Bunker Hill

8/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bunker Hill Municipal Building, 801 S. Franklin Street

_______________

Madison

Alton

8/4/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Fellowship Church, 4719 Seminary Rd.

8/5/2020: 2:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 East Fourth St

8/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd

Edwardsville

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

8/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

8/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

8/10/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

Glen Carbon

8/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department, 199 S Main

Godfrey

8/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

8/4/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4808 Maryville Rd.

8/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4808 Maryville Rd.

8/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dawson's Fitness Center, 1815 Delmar Ave.

8/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., LIFESAVER Granite City, 1815 Delmar Ave.

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

8/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

Bond

Greenville

8/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenville Community, 1110 E Harris Ave

8/12/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bond County Health Department, 1520 South 4th Street

_______________

Clay

Flora

8/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

Xenia

8/4/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Daggs Auction Company, 230 CO Hwy 16

_______________

Clinton

Carlyle

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlyle High School, 1461 12th Street

Hoffman

8/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Avenue

_______________

Coles

Charleston

8/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

Mattoon

8/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

8/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue

8/13/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

8/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street

Oblong

8/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

Neoga

8/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

8/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

8/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

8/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Golden Years Building, 1708N 1550 St.

Vandalia

8/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave

_______________

Jasper

Newton

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

8/9/2020: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

8/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Norris Electric Cooperative, 8543 North State Highway 130

_______________

Jefferson

Ina

8/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street

Mount Vernon

8/6/2020: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

8/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

_______________

_______________

Marion

Centralia

8/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.

8/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia Recreational Complex, 115 East 2nd Street

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

8/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

8/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Evansville

8/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

8/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Sparta

8/4/2020: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

8/5/2020: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

8/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

Steeleville

8/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

8/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street

8/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

8/10/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle

E Saint Louis

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Alton and Southern Railway Company, 1000 S 22nd St

Fairview Heights

8/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/13/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Shiloh

8/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

Shelby

Findlay

8/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 216 E South 2nd St

Shelbyville

8/7/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shelbyville Fire Department, 110 N Heinlein Dr.

_______________

Washington

Nashville

8/12/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

MO

Crawford

Cuba

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.

_______________

Franklin

Gray Summit

8/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop

Sullivan

8/12/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street

Union

8/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive

8/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

8/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/3/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/4/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/5/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/10/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/11/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/12/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/12/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2661, 813 South Jefferson

8/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington Smiles Dental Group, 1111 East 6 Th. Street

8/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

Crystal City

8/2/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 555 Bailey Road

Herculaneum

8/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Herculaneum-, 100 McNutt School Rd

Hillsboro

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Hillsboro, 10851 Highway 21

8/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

Imperial

8/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

8/15/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Montgomery

High Hill

8/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd

Montgomery City

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Montgomery City, 300 N Columbus

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Light Baptist Church, 3400 Hwy K

Saint Peters

8/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/7/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/14/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Church, 3898 Midrivers Mall Drive

8/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

8/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Leadbelt Pentecostal Church, 602 Berry Rd.

Farmington

8/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

8/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

8/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

8/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Midwest Health Group, 555 W Pine St.

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

8/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

8/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Chesterfield

8/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/4/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/5/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/6/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/11/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/12/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/13/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

8/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pierre Laclede Center, 7733 Forsyth, Suite 295

Fenton

8/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverchase of Fenton, 990 Horan

Florissant

8/5/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/13/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

8/5/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

8/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

Saint Louis

8/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/2/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7148 Forsyth Blvd

8/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard

8/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

8/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Ritz- Carlton, St Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza

8/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

8/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton, 1973 Craigshire Rd

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

8/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Rock Church of St. Louis, 9125 Manchester Rd

8/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

8/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.

8/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd

8/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/12/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

8/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

8/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/12/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road

8/13/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

8/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holday Inn Route 66, 10709 Watson Road

8/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh

8/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Webster Groves

8/3/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

8/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/5/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bank of America Plaza, 800 Market St

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hillside Animal Hospital, 5325 Manchester Avenue

8/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Ave

8/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

8/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mahler Ballroom, 4915 Washington Blvd

8/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Dr

8/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City Hall, 1200 Market Street

8/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/12/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mahler Ballroom, 4915 Washington Blvd

8/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center of Global Citizenship, 3672 West Pine Mall

8/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., LIFESAVER South City, 3710 Hampton

8/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul United Church of Christ, 103 South 2nd St.

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

###

* Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

^ Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/CedarFair.

