DELHI - Delhi Baptist Church, 18151 Church Lane, Jerseyville, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Appointments can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org and enter DelhiBaptist or use the direct link: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=DelhiBaptist

January is National Blood Donor Month, the perfect time to make a lifesaving donation, organizers of the blood drive said.

"The American Red Cross is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donation," blood drive organizers added. "This blood drive is an opportunity to help save lives.

"Blood donations help ensure that patients have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer donors, and blood products must be constantly replenished."

Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative, and B negative. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting trip to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix!, including travel, hotel, a $500 gift card, pre-game activities, and more.

For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

