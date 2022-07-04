"The large donation by iCAN Clinic really helped with the fireworks," Swaim said. "We also give a big thank you out to the community for coming out and making it a great evening for our fireworks event. It was a great evening Saturday night for the community."

Swaim says the Edwardsville Fireworks Display and Fourth of July Celebration at the Legion carries an "awesome tradition."

"We always get great cooperation from the City of Edwardsville Police Department, Fire Department, and Street Department, which helps make the event safe," he added. "Those departments work so well with us at the Legion."

