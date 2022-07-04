Edwardsville Fourth of July Fireworks 2022
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Legion Post 199 Commander Ron Swaim issued a huge thanks to a sponsor iCAN Clinic, the Legion members, and the numerous volunteers and city personnel who made the 2022 Fireworks Celebration such a success.

"The large donation by iCAN Clinic really helped with the fireworks," Swaim said. "We also give a big thank you out to the community for coming out and making it a great evening for our fireworks event. It was a great evening Saturday night for the community."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Swaim says the Edwardsville Fireworks Display and Fourth of July Celebration at the Legion carries an "awesome tradition."

"We always get great cooperation from the City of Edwardsville Police Department, Fire Department, and Street Department, which helps make the event safe," he added. "Those departments work so well with us at the Legion."

More like this:

Summer Fun In Southwest Illinois Features Festivals, Events, and More
Mar 24, 2025
Fish Fries, Live Music, & Family Fun: Check Out This Weekend's Events!
Mar 19, 2025
St. Patrick's Day Fun, Live Music, & Voter Rally Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide
Mar 13, 2025
Eggtravaganza's, Live Music, Dueling Piano's, & More Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide!
3 days ago
Speakeasy Swing Dance, Live Music, and Owl Insights: Your Weekend Go-Guide
Feb 19, 2025

 