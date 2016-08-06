EDWARDSVILLE – Here is a look at Friday's other American Legion Great Lakes Regional tournament games:

BAY CITY, MICH., 12, SHELBYVILLE, KY., 2 (7 INNINGS): An eight-run top of the third helped Bay City, Mich., eliminate Shelbyville, Ky., Friday morning as Bay City advanced with a 12-2, seven-inning win.

Monte Petre highlighted the explosion with a three-run homer to right-center field to cap off the explosion. Brady Wood and Austin Koin each doubled and Mason Erla had a triple in the inning for Bay City.

Wood was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for Bay City while Koin went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Erla 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Petre 2-for-2 with the homer, five RBIs and four runs scored, Christian Petre 2-for-5, Jaret Koin 3-for-5 with a RBI to highlight Bay City's offensive attack. Bay City pitching limited Shelbyville to two hits, from Bryson Dillow and Austin Jennings.

Jack Tagget got the win, going seven innings and conceding two hits while dismissing four by strikeout. Dillow took the loss, going 2.2 innings and giving up nine earned runs on nine hits while striking out two.

Bay City will take on Metro East at 1 p.m. today in an elimination game.

MADISON, WIS., 1, BELOIT, WIS., 0: Madison, Wis., got a run in the bottom of the sixth and made it stand up as they defeated Beloit, Wis., 1-0 Friday evening in an elimination game.

Madison scored on an Andew Pilner infield single in the bottom of the sixth that brought home Lukas Trebian, then had to hold on in the ninth when Kevin Raisbeck tried to score from second on a Andrew Grover single and was thrown out at the plate on a close play.

Pilner was 1-for-3 with a RBI; Trebian, Garrett McGraw and Mike Brekke had hits for Madison, while Grover had two hits for Beloit and Andres Osolio and Drew Freitag had hits.

Jordan Gomez got the win for Madison, going the distance and giving up four hits while fanning three. Cade Johnson took the loss, giving up an earned run on four hits while fanning one.

Madison will meet Rockport, Ind., at 4 p.m. today, with Madison facing elimination. The final is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Roy Lee Field.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

Game 1: Bay City, Mich., 5, Madison, Wis., 4

Game 2: Beloit, Wis., 8, Shelbyville, Ky., 0

Game 3: Rockport, Ind., 8, Danville, Ill., 7

Game 4: Metro East 13, Pickerington, Ohio, 1 (7 innings)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Game 5: Madison, Wis., 12, Danville, Ill., 4 (Danville eliminated)

Game 6: Shelbyville, Ky., 12, Pickerington, Ohio, 11 (Pickerington eliminated)

Game 7: Rockport, Ind., 6, Bay City, Mich., 5

Game 8: Metro East 7, Beloit, Wis., 5

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Game 9: Bay City, Mich., 12, Shelbyville, Ky., 2 (7 innings – Shelbyville eliminated)

Game 10: Madison Wis., 1, Beloit, Wis., 0 (Beloit eliminated)

Game 11: Rockport, Ind., 12 Metro East, 9

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Game 12: Bay City, Mich., vs. Metro East, 1 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Game 13: Madison, Wis., vs. Rockport, Ind., 4 p.m. (Madison eliminated with loss)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 15: Second final game (if needed), 4 p.m. (Winner advances to American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.)

