Dear Editor,

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death and disease in the U.S., with roughly 1.7 million new cases expected to be diagnosed by year end 2017. The impact of cancer not only takes an enormous toll on the health of patients and survivors, but also places a tremendous financial impact on many families. The costs of cancer treatment has a number of direct and indirect expenses associated with it. Transportation is one of the most significant contributing factors to these escalating indirect costs. Right now transportation here in Alton and the Riverbend at large, is a major barrier preventing patients from getting to their much needed cancer treatments.

As a healthcare leaders here in Alton at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and Alton Memorial Hospital, we have seen cancer patients’ treatments delayed due to lack of transportation. Many patients don’t own a vehicle, can’t afford gas, or don’t have access to timely public transportation. Some may be too elderly or too ill to drive. Without access to reliable transportation, cancer patients may be unable to get to their scheduled treatments. Even with leading oncology physicians and cancer treatment options here in Alton, without adequate transportation for patients, these complex care plans to treat cancer are often rendered ineffective.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) of Madison County is urgently seeking volunteer drivers willing to donate their passenger seat to transport cancer patients to and from their cancer-related treatments through the “Road To Recovery” program. As board members of the American Cancer Society of Madison County, we can vouch for the fact that volunteering is made easy and training is free. The ability to impact and help our fellow residents here in Alton and the Riverbend is extremely rewarding and makes a tremendous impact. Finding dedicated volunteers who can help with this program is crucial to its success in helping cancer patients in our community without reliable transportation.

If any of your readers would be willing to volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s “Road To Recovery” program, or know someone who might, please call (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org/drive for information on how to participate in this essential program.

Sincerely,

Ajay Pathak

President & CEO OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Dave Braasch, President and CEO, Alton Memorial Hospital

