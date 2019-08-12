MARYVILLE — Local residents are invited to the first ever American Cancer Society Breakfastival of Hope, being held on September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Miner Park (194 S. Main Street, Glen Carbon). This family-friendly celebration will include samples of brunch food and beverages from local restaurants. Featuring Elvis on stage at 11 am!

“We’re really excited about how things are coming together,” said Alissa Fuhrmann, Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. “The Inaugural Breakfastival of Hope event will have musical entertainment, delicious food, children’s area, and so much more – all in support of the extraordinary mission of the American Cancer Society.”

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is the only organization fighting cancer on every front. Funds raised from Breakfastival of Hope allows the ACS to save lives by helping people stay well through prevention and early detection; by helping people get well through hands-on support; by finding cures through groundbreaking research; and by fighting back through public policy efforts. Because of the progress ACS has made, 500 lives are saved every day that would have otherwise been lost to cancer.

In addition to live music, other activities will include a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, games, and appearances by Elsa and Moana from Brittain’s Princess Parties!

Tickets are available and can be purchased online at Main.acsevents.org/Breakfastival or by phone at 618-288-2390.

The Breakfastival of Hope is supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include: Scott Credit Union, Anderson Hospital - Anderson/Mercy Cancer Care, Hortica, TheBANK of Edwardsville/Busey Bank, Tiger Plumbing and the Belleville News Democrat.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or food and beverage vendor opportunities, please contact Alissa Fuhrmann at alissa.fuhrmann@cancer.org

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

