Ameren Illinois has made significant progress in restoring outages overnight and so far into today.

The major wind/rain storm that hit early Sunday morning hit the Ameren Illinois service territory hard early Sunday. More than 35,000 customers have been restored throughout the territory, Ameren officials said.

As of 10 a.m. today, approximately 3,500 customers remained without power in the Illinois territory, most of those in the Metro East area. Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 7 a.m. Sunday to help coordinate storm restoration. More than 550 Ameren Illinois linemen and contractors are on the ground in the region, including mutual aid resources from Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Ameren Illinois said in a statement that it anticipates that a majority of the customers will be restored by the end of the day today.

