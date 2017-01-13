Ameren issues power outage and generator safety tips before possible winter storm Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Ameren Illinois has issued several safety tips for possible power outages, which may be cause by a predicted ice storm Friday, including tips for generator users. In a release from Ameren Illinois, the company advises people to remember the following in a power outage: Turn off lights and unplug appliances to prevent damage and overloading circuits once the power is restored.

Keep faucets on at a drip to prevent pipes from freezing

Dress warm and in layers

Close doors to unused rooms in the house

Be cautious when using alternative heat sources and keep rooms properly ventilated.

Block cold air from coming in by stuffing towels underneath doors.

Ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) for electrical outlets can help prevent injuries and electrocutions when installed in areas that may be affected by melting snow or ice

If using a generator, be sure to keep the unit outside the home.

If such a portable generator is put into use, Ameren Illinois has issued a list of safety tips for their proper use as well. Those include the following: Carefully read and follow the instructions for proper connection and use of a permanent or portable standby generator. You are required by law to ensure that no electricity from your standby power generator backfeeds into Ameren's power lines during an outage.

Proper installation of a generator is critical. Improper use cannot only damage your equipment or electrical system, but also potentially result in injury or death to those who use them and to utility workers.

Do not directly connect a portable generator with your electrical system. A direct connection could result in voltage on utility lines and presents a significant safety concern for utility workers and generator owners. Contact a qualified professional for connections of this type.

Ensure that the total electric load on your generator will not exceed the manufacturer's rating.

Never use a portable generator indoors. Place a portable generator outdoors in a dry area far away from doors, windows and vents.

