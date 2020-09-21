Ameren Illinois Working With Madison County Communities to Increase Visibility with LED Streetlights
COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois is partnering with Madison County communities to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights.
Ameren Illinois is replacing nearly 1,900 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights with LEDs to help communities save energy. Replacement starts in Wood River, Sept. 22 and should be completed throughout the county by mid-October, weather permitting. Ameren Illinois has contracted with a vendor, Pro Electric, to perform this replacement with the help of IBEW trained electrical workers.
Following is the number of LEDs to be installed in each community:
Alton – 100
Edwardsville – 300
Glen Carbon – 300
Wood River – 300
Granite City – 300
Collinsville – 300
Venice – 67
Madison – 100
Fairmont City – 100
"Energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing the amount of energy that is produced and expended," said Kim Voypick, director of Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "The new LED streetlights will provide these communities in Madison County with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years."
LED streetlight benefits include:
Saves money with enhanced reliability and 3x longer life expectancy
Uses 55-65% less energy than the older technology
Reduces maintenance and operational costs
Protects the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions
Improves nighttime visibility
Produces a cool white light similar to moonlight
Ameren Illinois will be replacing streetlights throughout its service territory. By the end of this year, Ameren Illinois will have replaced 50,000 streetlights throughout central and southern Illinois.
About Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.
