MADISON – Soup n Share, a food pantry based in Madison, estimates it distributes approximately 6,000 diapers per month as part of its "No Child Left Wet Behind" campaign to assist young mothers and families throughout Madison County. Ameren Illinois has been a corporate sponsor of the pantry for several years and presented Executive Director Sherrie Hare with a $2,000 contribution to support the organization's diaper bank.

"We are so blessed to receive this contribution from Ameren Illinois. Diapers are expensive and this donation allows us to literally buy dozen of cases of diapers for our clients," Hare said. "Infants and toddlers do not have a voice when families are in need and when families do not have diapers these little ones often have to sit in wet or soiled diapers for long periods of time. Wet and soiled diapers can expose the little ones to sickness and unfortunate illnesses. "No Child Left Wet Behind" gives our area children a voice and the dry diapers they so desperately need."

Ameren Illinois Community Relations Executive Paula Nixon, who made the connection with Soup n Share, says Ameren Illinois donated a freezer to the organization a few years ago and appreciates how the pantry supports additional agencies in the region.

"This is such a great organization that serves the local community so well and provides vital necessities," Nixon said. "Most of the time we think about food to survive, but when you think of other aspects of need, people often don't think about personal hygiene products or how young mothers or young families need diapers for their children. Soup n Share is an organization that focuses on these people in the community and offers diapers and other personal hygiene products. Ameren Illinois is proud of this partnership."

Soup n Share is located at 1 Caine Drive in Madison. Individuals interested in donating diapers, especially sizes 3, 4, 5, and 6, or making a contribution can visit, SoupNShare.org, to learn more.

