GODFREY - Ameren Illinois has scheduled a four-hour planned outage starting at 2 a.m. Monday to repair a broken power pole in Godfrey.

Ameren Illinois Public and Media Relations Manager Brian Bretsch said approximately 1,700 customers in and around West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey will be without power during the outage.

"On Thursday, Jan. 20, a vehicle hit a 34-kV pole and broke the pole," he said. "An Ameren Illinois truck is temporarily parked on-site to help support the pole until crews can safely replace it."