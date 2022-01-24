



GODFREY - Ameren Illinois has restored power to approximately 1,700 customers in and around West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey at 7:40 a.m. Monday.

The company scheduled a planned outage beginning at 2 a.m., Monday to replace a broken 34-kV power pole that was damaged after a vehicle struck the pole on Thursday, Jan. 20.

"After the accident, an Ameren Illinois truck was temporarily parked on the site to help support the pole until crews safely removed the old pole and replaced it with a new pole and reattached the power lines," Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, said.

