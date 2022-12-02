Ameren Illinois Reports 90-Minute Power Outage On Friday Near Alton Lock and Dam Area
ALTON - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch confirmed Friday after there was a 90-minute power outage earlier today in Alton.
"Approximately 2,700 customers were affected at 12:30 p.m.," he said. "The cause was determined to be a piece of equipment that malfunctioned and fell into a power line.
"Crews quickly found the cause and were able to have the power safely re-routed from another circuit at 2 p.m. Friday."
Bretsch continued and said one customer will remain without power until approximately 4 p.m. to allow crews time to replace the piece of equipment.
"The outage location was near the Alton Lock and Dam," Bretsch said.
