COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois customers in and around Collinsville and Glen Carbon will see energy at work throughout the spring and well into the summer as crews replace steel pipeline and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material.

Ameren Illinois crews will upgrade nearly 2.5 miles of natural gas pipeline from the 1960s and more than 200 individual customers' natural gas services. All work should be completed by early August, weather pending.

Phase 1 – Construction is underway in Glen Carbon. The work is being done along Edwards Drive.

Phase 2 – Crews will begin work in July. Work will be done along Carl Street in Collinsville.

For projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required while switching individual services over to their new services just before the work is completed. Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.

"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," said Langston Rose, Regional Director of Gas Operations. "Many customers think of Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Collinsville and Glen Carbon. We have 30 full-time natural gas professionals in Madison County who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects."

Ameren Illinois is asking motorists driving through these local neighborhoods to be mindful of the trucks moving and employees working near the streets and to slow down in the work zone.

"We need everyone's help when it comes to work zone safety in these neighborhoods and on every route where workers are present," said Karen Boulanger, Director of Safety for Ameren Illinois. "The signs and cones create their protected work area. Please slow down as you drive on these local streets and pay attention. Our co-workers want to return home safely at the end of the day."

Safe Digging

As required by law, Ameren Illinois will call J.U.L.I.E. (8-1-1) prior to starting work so crews can dig safely. Customers will see paint marks and colored flags in neighborhoods and along the road to mark the location of underground utilities.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

