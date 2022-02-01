COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Tuesday morning to prepare for a winter storm which is forecasted to dump snow and ice across the Ameren Illinois service territory. The EOC is staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, crew mobilization, and communication.

George Justice, vice president of Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois, said while snow may pose driving challenges for crews during a winter storm, ice and wind are the more hazardous and frequent causes of winter power outages.

“Ice storms are particularly challenging from a power restoration perspective," Justice said. "Significant ice build-up combined with below freezing temperatures and strong winds can wreak havoc on our power lines, transformers and other equipment. Ice accretion of more than a quarter inch is our main concern because that's when we see tree limbs snap and fall into our equipment."

Justice said activation of the EOC is the first step the company takes to begin coordinating movement of personnel, supplies, and storm restoration equipment in the areas where damage is expected. Storm Trailers will be pre-staged in areas that are predicted to be at the highest risk for weather-related power outages.

The company follows a well-defined storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app.

Ameren Illinois urges its customers to sign up to receive alerts up on the status of restoration. Sign up at Ameren.com/alerts.

Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at Ameren.com/outagemap.

Pre-packaged photos, videos and fact sheets on winter storm restoration, EOC activation, and customer safety are available for media at AmerenIllinois.com/media.

Customers are urged to take safety precautions. Stay away from downed power lines and assume all downed lines are energized. Report downed wires to Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000.

Customers and media can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois.

