One-time grants of up to $150 available to qualified customers

Article continues after sponsor message

COLLINSVILLE - Ameren Illinois and Madison County Community Development are hosting a customer assistance event on Wednesday, March 29, at the Collinsville Senior Citizens Center. One-time energy assistance grants of up to $150 will be available to Collinsville-area customers who meet low-income eligibility requirements. Limited funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Representatives from Ameren Illinois will also be available to help customers manage their energy usage and costs by improving their energy efficiency, and to address other customer service needs.

Customers seeking an energy assistance grant should bring photo identification, a current copy of their Ameren Illinois bill and proof of their household’s 30-day income.