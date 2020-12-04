ALTON – Staff at Oasis Women's Center did a little happy holidays dance when Ameren Illinois employees appeared at their door with their arms filled with gifts.

Ameren Illinois co-workers Shanel Luckett, Jake Bodi and Steve Twichell spent a recent morning purchasing household items for clients of Oasis as part of the company's Adopt-A-Family holiday initiative.

Traditionally, Ameren Illinois co-workers would take families shopping to fulfill their holiday wishes. This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ameren protocols, it was decided to purchase essential household items to help women and their families.

Ameren Illinois committed $30,000 to the Adopt-a-Family initiative across its service territory, including $900 in Alton. Co-workers at each Ameren Illinois Operating Center are devising their own strategy for purchasing and delivering the gifts throughout December.

"Ameren Illinois has been incredibly generous over the last three years to us," said Marcy Jacobs, Client Services Coordinator, Oasis Women's Center. "The company and its employees have made such a difference to the families we serve."

Luckett, supervisor of Business Administration and Customer for Ameren Illinois, has led the gift purchasing efforts in Alton for the last three years.

“For many of our customers, the ability to purchase holiday gifts is not a given,” Luckett said. "This is the season we are truly able to give back by providing some basic necessities. This year with COVID-19, basic necessities have become essential."

