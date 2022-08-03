Ameren Illinois Fixes Gas Line Rupture On Cinderella Drive
GODFREY - A gas line was ruptured while contractors were working in a yard in the 4800 block of Cinderella Drive in Godfrey on Tuesday morning.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The contractors were digging in the yard when the rupture occurred. Godfrey Fire Protection District members responded to the scene.
Ameren Illinois had team members quickly dispatched to the scene to rectify the problem. Ameren Illinois reported the line problem was fixed within an hour and a half to 2 hours with no other issues.