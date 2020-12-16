COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois is preparing for future commercial growth in the Gateway Commerce Center along Interstate 255 by expanding its electric distribution service, while adding resiliency and redundancy to the local grid.

Crews working on behalf of Ameren Illinois have been working from the company's Wanda Substation in the 3200 block of Old Alton Edwardsville Road to the commerce center. Crews are setting more than 100 power poles and power lines along a 3.4-mile route. The crews are constructing two different electric power sources at the same time.

Crews are constructing a 34-kilovolt power line and a three-circuit, 12-kilovolt power line as well as storm hardening the grid by strategically placing 20 composite poles along the project route. Every fifth pole will be made of composite fiberglass, which is able to better withstand high winds during storms. The project is scheduled to be completed in by the end of December. Ameren Illinois' investment in this project is $2.2 million.

In addition, distribution ties are being created at Ameren Illinois' Stallings Substation in Granite City. This will improve the resiliency of the grid and allow for power to be re-routed between the Wanda and Stallings substations in the event of a service outage.

"Having consistently reliable and affordable energy are key factors in the site location process," said Richard Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. "This project will add redundancy to the grid while strengthening the electric infrastructure along a major development corridor in the Metro East. We're glad to do our part to encourage more investment and spur additional commercial and industrial growth in the region."

"The upgrades are part of our overall statewide plan to build a cleaner, greener, more resilient grid," said Kim Voypick, Director of West Region Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "With these enhancements, Ameren Illinois is taking proactive steps to prepare for the future needs of our electric customers. We're excited to bring these enhancements to our commercial customers along Interstate 255."

The enhancements are part of Ameren Illinois' multi-year initiative to modernize its energy delivery system. Since 2012, the company has implemented hundreds of projects, added new technology and strengthened poles, wires and distribution equipment. As a result, reliability has improved by an average of 17 percent and the time of an outage has been reduced by 19 percent.

IMPORTANT NOTE

Ameren Illinois and its contractors are continuing work on electric and natural gas infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers or members of the general public are requested to maintain a safe six-foot distance from crew members as they perform their work.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and 816,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles. Our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit AmerenIllinois.com. Follow us on Twitter @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

