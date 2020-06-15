ALTON – Ameren Illinois and University of Illinois Extension will provide consumers with tips on how they can reduce their energy consumption and save money on their utility bill during the Energy Efficiency 101 Webinar on June 22 on Webex, a webinar hosting website. The event will feature speakers from both Ameren Illinois and University of Illinois Extension. Ameren Illinois and Senior Services Plus, Inc. will also be mailing out Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency kits to participants, which will include energy-efficient items and the tools to install them.

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is one of more than a dozen agencies partnered with Ameren Illinois on a new initiative geared towards helping its customers gain access to energy efficiency programs and services.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2yXswhc. To learn more about the energy-saving programs and services Ameren Illinois offers, visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com.

More like this: