BETHALTO - Autumn Bowman has an impressive resume.

For her accomplishments, Autumn Bowman is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Bowman, a senior, loves playing in the school band and was named the woodwind section leader. She was inducted into the Tri-M Music Honors Society as a freshman and currently serves as their secretary. She also participates in the drama club as the props crew lead.

She has been a part of the media team and the National Honor Society for a few years now. She is an Eaglet and a Freshmentor, meaning she regularly advocates for her fellow students and does everything she can to support them.

With dreams to become a teacher, Bowman joined CM’s Educators Rising Club. She plans to complete the Education Pathway through the high school and Lewis and Clark Community College. She has had the opportunity to shadow other teachers multiple times.

When she’s not busy with her schoolwork or extracurricular activities, Bowman can be found working her part-time job, reading, crafting, watching documentaries, or hanging out with her friends at a local nature preserve.

She knows exactly what she plans to do after graduation, and her teachers and loved ones will be cheering her on.

“I plan on attending Illinois State University, which I've already been accepted into, to major in middle level education. I hope to be a middle school English and social studies teacher!” Bowman shared. “I've wanted to be a teacher since pre-k, and I'm extremely passionate about pursuing education!”

Congratulations to Autumn for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

