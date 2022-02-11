Amber & Jason's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Amber Copeland and Jason Craig from Cottage Hills
Date Met/Started Dating: March 18, 2020
Briefly Describe First Date: We went to get Mexican food then to play pool afterward.
Date Married: April 9, 2022
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Camping, watching tv shows, eating resees peanut butter cups, and doing things with our kids.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always tell each other the truth no matter what it is.