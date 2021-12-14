Craig Yost is a fortunate survivor of the tragedy at the Amazon Warehouse this past Friday. However, he was airlifted from the scene to St. Louis University Hospital and he suffered major injuries.

Virginia Yost organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Craig's medical expenses.

This is how she described the events of that evening for him: "Craig Yost was just going back to clock out from his shift. They told him to come to take cover in the bathroom. He did just that and ended up with a concrete wall on top of him. He was trapped for three hours in the dark, cold, rainy night barely able to breathe. He was awake for this whole thing. He remembers it all and how it felt, what he heard, who he heard and was trapped through it all. He truly is blessed to be alive.

Article continues after sponsor message

"By staying calm and not panicking he was able to make it. He was airlifted to SLU where he was informed he had a fractured sacrum, fractured pelvis, and fractured hip, a head concussion, and had to have surgery already. He is lucky to be alive."

Virginia Yost said Craig has no insurance so all these bills will hit him when he is not only physically down but mentally.

"This is something most of us can't even grasp," Virginia said. "People five feet from him didn't make it and he will need so much help. So any and everything will help him more than you can know. Even if you can't donate please share."

To give to the fundraiser click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amazon-warehouse-survivor

More like this: