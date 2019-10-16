

SEE RELATED VIDEO:

https://www.newsflare.com/vide o/317886/amazon-delivery-drive r-caught-urinating-outside-of- home-20-yards-from-elementary- school

ALTON - An Alton man recorded on video at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, an Amazon delivery driver urinating at the end of Patterson Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marcus Wahl said most of his age would capture such a thing on video because it was so surprising.

Amazon has had issues with other delivery drivers in the U.S. being caught urinating in public.

Wahl said: “I was just kind of shocked at what I saw, but at the same time I had a little empathy for him and thought maybe he didn’t have enough breaks at Amazon. The driver could have made a better judgment call.”

Amazon issued a statement that read: “This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we’ve reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience.”

More like this: