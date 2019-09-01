WOOD RIVER - Amare's Rockin' for Recovery music festival in collaboration with the Metro-East Recovery Council is sponsored by Bickle Electric Contracting, Callis Entertainment, River's Edge Entertainment, and Riverbend Family Ministries is free to the public and is set for 4 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Louis Regional Airport.

The sponsorship makes the event free to the public. The event is hosted by radio personality Katie Kruze: DJ to KSHE 95.

After 55 years of touring, Exile is making a stop to the St. Louis Regional Airport to headline the music festival and fundraiser. Bryan White, who recorded "From this Moment On" with Shania Twain, will be opening for Exile, while "Soul Cracker" will also be on the scene to pump out some classic hits.

“We will have food trucks, live music, resource booths, wellness booths, bag tournaments, face painting and bounce houses for the kids, and much more,” Amare founder Ty Bechel said. “We are coming together for one night to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of National Recovery Month for those that are in or seeking recovery. We cannot wait to see you all there.”

Amare, NFP is an organization founded in 2014 incorporated in 2015 and received tax-exempt status in 2016. Amare is a recover community organization that will educate, empower, and provide compassionate recovery services for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and their families to strive toward the overall and stability of the community.

Amare leadership is Ty Bechel, CPRS - Executive Director, and Dave Wilson, President. Amare is their own 501 c 3 organization that has been friends and partners in Madison County and abroad, Riverbend Family Ministries being one of them.

“What makes Amare special in accomplishing what we have since our inception is that we have an all-volunteer staff,” Bechel said. “We have 10 board members that have taken part in the planning efforts. We have one Volunteer Coordinator, Sharon Hook-Chapman, that has been corralling volunteers for this specific event, which we hope will encourage many of them to become episodic or consistent volunteers.

“Jason Farley is our Event Manager; he is taking care of the event ground logistics and coordinating with vendors, organizations, and volunteers. Ty A. Bechel, Executive Director of Amare, is overseeing the entire event. David Thomason with River's Edge Entertainment has donated their expertise with helping with booking Bryan White and Exile. Riverbend Family Ministries has advised from their past history with putting on concerts.”

Amare’s key recent achievements/achievements are as follows:

“We established a scholarship for those in recovery through the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation in memory of Madison County native, Eric W. Wood,” Bechel said. “The Eric W. Wood Memorial Scholarship gave an opportunity for one female and one male to receive a $1,000 scholarship each for tuition. We were awarded the Chairman's Award from the RGBA. We hired our first Volunteer Peer Recovery Specialist. We officially joined the Riverbend Family Ministries family as we had our ribbon cutting in March 2018.”

Goals for 2019 are as follows Bechel said: “Expand our services and programs. Have Amare's Second Annual Rockin' for Recovery. Raise money and find funding sources to help aid in our mission. We would like to get a transport vehicle to help get those needing help to treatment, find local resources, etc. We would like to hire our first paid employee. We want to perform our awareness play again, "If I Never Wake Up." Create the Ambassador to Recovery Program that allows the ambassadors to help spread messages of hope, participate in stigma reducing campaigns, etc., while getting a discount card for local participating businesses that would provide a discount.

“We want to begin discussion and planning of creating a Recovery Center. Increase those we help by 10-15 percent. We want to continue with the video series, Madison County Informed. We also want to continue to build our Recovery Corner blog section on our website with more contributors both blog and vlog. Another goal is to have two Community Listening sessions.”

Amare's 3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off & Lip Sync Battle is from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at Greater Alton Church - 506 E. Airline Dr. East Alton.

“We will be taking contestants for chili cook-off and lip sync battle,” Bechel said.

For more info, contact Ty A. Bechel at (618) 780-4843 or e-mail him at tandrewbech@gmail.com. Any interested vendors can contact Jason Farley at (618) 623-5875 or anyone wishing to volunteer call Sharon Chapman at (618) 414-0028.

