MADISON COUNTY - Amanda Wilson, owner and founder of her new business The Essentials House Cleaning, said she comes from “a long line of entrepreneurs,” including her mother who used to run a house-cleaning business of her own. She’s now continuing her family’s entrepreneurial tradition with her new house-cleaning business, and she said feedback has been positive so far.

“I come from a long line of entrepreneurs,” Wilson said. “My mom, she had her own house-cleaning business for about eight years until she kind of hurt herself. I decided to take on the family roots and start my own business.”

She said the name - The Essentials House Cleaning - speaks to keeping one’s “essential” space clean.

“Your home is like your ‘essential’ place of living,” she said. “Who doesn’t want to be in a clean space?”

Wilson said she offers commercial and residential cleaning services in the Madison County area - Alton, Bethalto, Edwardsville, and Glen Carbon - including “deep cleans,” and that the response from customers has been positive.

“Feedback has been great so far,” she said. “I actually offer deep cleans, and that’s what my very first job consisted of.”

Her daytime hours are somewhat flexible, but she said her cleaning services are unavailable on evenings or weekends - on top of being a new business owner, Wilson is also a single mother with children in school, and founded this business to help accommodate her schedule.

To schedule a free estimate for your home call or text Wilson at (618) 373-7844.





