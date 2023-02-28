GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome the Always Late TV Movie Awards to the Hatheway Cultural Center this Sunday, March 5.

The Always Late TV Movie Awards, founded and directed by L&C alumnus Kevin Edwards, recognizes excellence in independent film across all genres.

“As a filmmaker, I’ve submitted to many festivals and award shows and wanted to give other creators the kind of opportunity that I’ve been looking for,” Edwards said. “I wanted to create a fun, vibrant, alternative to other festivals and award shows that appeal to both filmmakers and movie buffs.”

Actor and comedian John Lehr and St. Louis comedian Mary Jayne will host the event, which features awards in 20 categories.

Presenters will include L&C professors Jen Cline and Peter Hussey, along with other talents, including Emilee Mosbacher, Ashley Pryor, Bella Torregrossa, Caterina Clayton, Shaun Scott, Mike Ratcliff, Charles Pruitt, Ben Vogt, Sabrina Dawnn, Ashley Kinnear, Emilia Rose, and Ben and Amanda Alyse Trust.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to catch the red carpet where fans can take photos with friends, family and stars of the show. The red carpet opens at 6 p.m., with the show following at 7 p.m., in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Parking and admission are free of charge.

An independent filmmaker, Edwards is a 2000 graduate of Jersey Community High School. He began his career in the entertainment industry by managing professional wrestlers. He went on to create his own independent film company and to direct the award-winning films “Schmetterling,” available on Tubi, and “Bonnie Conway, P.I.” (streaming soon).

To learn more, visit www.alwayslatetv.com.

